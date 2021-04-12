Pennsylvania residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday

This announcement does not include Philadelphia, which receives its own allocation of vaccine and sets its own rollout timeline.
"We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased," Wolf said. "Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania's timeline of universal adult access to April 13."
🆕 @GovernorTomWolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that effective tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 12, 2021
ℹ️ More information: https://t.co/ZdsWsAbu56 pic.twitter.com/7fhZ1J84FA
Pennsylvania had previously expanded their respective COVID-19 vaccination eligibility lists to Phase 1C starting Monday. With the change in eligibility, those in Phase 2 will become eligible on Tuesday, opening up vaccines to all.
To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations, officials said. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Those eligible for an appointment can access the state health department's provider map.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia also moved into phase 1c on Monday, April 12. the city previously announced it would move to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on Monday, April 19, but there was no immediate word if the city would bump up the date.
Phase 1c in Philly began last Monday, April 5, but was only open to a small subset of four groups within 1c: Sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial staff, utility workers and postal and package delivery workers. That limitation has now ended as vaccinations are open to all groups within 1c.
The following groups have now been added to Philadelphia Phase 1c as of Monday:
- People receiving home and community-based services as defined by the PA Dept of Human Services
- Landscaping workers
- Government workers
- Elections workers
- Social services workers
- Unpaid caregivers of medically vulnerable people
In addition to the current and newly added groups, workers who cannot work remotely in the following industries are now eligible:
- Higher education staff
- Finance: public facing, non-remote positions in the finance industry
- Transportation workers such as airport and train workers and taxi or rideshare drivers
- Construction workers
- IT & telecommunications workers
- Members of the press
- Legal industry
- Public health workers
Philadelphia residents in groups that were categorized in Phases 1a and 1b also remain eligible to receive vaccinations.
Residents are encouraged to register using the city's COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.
