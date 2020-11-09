Cherry Hill parents frustrated after COVID-19 spike forces halt to hybrid learning

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill School District said on Monday that it has been notified of three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said in a letter to families the news came from the Camden County Department of Health.The positive cases are in children aged 7 to 18, Meloche said, and include multiple schools in the district.Meloche said the school district will delay launching the hybrid learning model until Monday, November 30.Parents Action News spoke with said they got a letter from the superintendent about 14 hours before their kids were supposed to get on the bus to go to school.Now, many parents and students are frustrated as they wait for the day schools in the district will open their doors for in-person learning again."I am just sad for my kids, and I'm tired of disappointing them, and making them feel like they're going to finally get the chance and just not get it," said parent Carli Santiago.Santiago said she brought her two kindergartners for orientation Monday to see their new classroom, and then went out to buy hundreds of dollars worth of new school supplies. Then they found out hours later that hybrid learning was halted till November 30."I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' like I was just shocked," said Santiago.This is now the second time the district has postponed in-person learning."We're tired of the wishy-washy back and forth," said Santiago.Dr. Meloche said he got the letter out as soon as he found out."I believe children need to be in schools, but we have to listen to the recommendations of the medical professionals," said Dr. Meloche.Hybrid learning means students would have the option to go to school for two half-days a week. Some parents Action News spoke with said that should have never been an option to begin with."I felt like it should have been something that was made from the start to keep everyone home," said Lisa Arcano, a parent who is keeping her kids at home.With positive cases in New Jersey spiking, many parents say they'll stick to at-home learning only, and they think the district should have taken notice of the rising numbers earlier, instead of pulling the rug out from under the night before."I can kind of see that the trend was heading in that direction, and it's something that could have been decided earlier than this. It would not have left so many people in an awful situation," said parent Jessica Rodriguez.Dr. Meloche said this is a community problem, and he isn't sure if the cases are Halloween related or not, but he is confident none of the cases are related to after-school sports that have been going on at the high school.Dr. Meloche said he asks that families in Cherry Hill follow mitigation practices over Thanksgiving to help ensure a start to hybrid learning at the end of the month.