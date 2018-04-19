HEALTH & FITNESS

Philadelphia blogger says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight

EMBED </>More Videos

Phila. blogger says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight - Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A local woman says she was misdiagnosed because of her weight.

For years, Philadelphia blogger Rebecca Hiles sought answers for a host of medical complaints.

But she was repeatedly told that all of her problems could be solved by slimming down.

All of that changed when she finally met a doctor who looked past her appearance and diagnosed her with cancer.

Hiles said, "It was the first time in my life that I remember having a doctor take me seriously. The first moment that I saw my surgeon that said you have carcinoid cancer and the time that I had surgery was 2 weeks."

Six years after getting that shocking news, the now 28-year-old Hiles is recovered.

And she is speaking out to encourage other women to be their own health advocates.

Her story appears in a recent Cosmo article.

The author says she found many overweight women are getting judged too quickly by their doctors.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News