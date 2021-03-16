Philadelphia's FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site to allow walk-ins for residents from 22 zip codes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Wednesday, the City of Philadelphia will open walk-up access to eligible people from 22 under-vaccinated zip codes to the FEMA site in Center City. The walk-up access will run for six days, through March 22.
According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, the change from an appointment-only site is intended to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Philadelphians who live in zip codes that have the lowest rates of vaccinations.
The walk-up vaccinations will be open to those who meet phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria and can prove that they live in the zip codes using an ID card, a piece of mail with an address, or a PHL City ID.
Farley said those looking to get vaccinated through a walk-up appointment should arrive at the clinic before 5 p.m. and be prepared to wait. The entrance to the Center City vaccination site is on the northeast corner of 12th and Arch streets.
The following zip codes are eligible for walk-ins:
West and Southwest Philadelphia
19104
19131
19139
19142
19143
19151
19153
North Philadelphia
19122
19132
19133
19134
19140
Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia
19116
19120
19124
19135
19136
19138
19141
19144
19149
19152
