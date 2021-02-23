Health & Fitness

Philadelphia's health commissioner hopes to see fans at Phillies' home opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia could ease some of its "Safer at Home" restrictions this week, officials said during Tuesday's news conference.

While Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley didn't say exactly what would change, he hinted at the fact that he hopes to see fans at Citizens Bank Park this spring.

Farley said he thinks it's "likely" there could be some fans in attendance for the Phillies home opener in April, however, he's making no guarantees.

The city said it has received requests from the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers to allow some fans, but the decision also depends on state restrictions.

On Tuesday, city officials reported 242 new positive cases of COVID-19. There were 13 new confirmed deaths.

