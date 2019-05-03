Health & Fitness

Protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression, shorter life spans, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Protein shakes may not be exactly what you think. A study says they may cause adverse effects to your body.

People looking to bulk up may want to consider cutting back on protein shakes.

New research from the University of Sydney suggests that protein shakes may lead to weight gain, depression and shorter life spans.

Scientists involved with the study say the branched-chain amino acids found in many protein powders can stay in the bloodstream and disrupt serotonin production in the brain.

Serotonin not only helps to regulate moods, but also helps control appetite.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodhealth carestudyresearchhealth food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner, suspect injured in Spring Garden home invasion
A tour inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race info
Tire slasher damages nearly a dozen cars in Philadelphia
Eagles sign ex-Redskins LB Brown to 1-year deal
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
Show More
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
Former Pa. Special Olympics coach charged with raping player
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Philly hero honored with wheelchair after barbershop shooting
Wentz, Hoskins, van Riemsdyk ring bell before Game 3
More TOP STORIES News