Restaurants adapt to keep business going amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Restaurants around Pennsylvania are adapting to Governor Wolf's ban on dine-in services, turning to takeout and delivery as the only way to continue operating.Tim Spinner, Owner of Taqueria Feliz in Manayunk, said it has forced him to get creative.He created a takeout window as a way to take orders from customers without having them enter the store."It's like another avenue of business for us, the whole takeout business," said Spinner. "We did a lot of takeout to begin with but you know we're adapting to the times and I think we'll be better for it when it's all said and done."Wawa announced it is temporarily suspending made to order food services in an effort to encourage social distancing among customers and decrease the amount of time they are in stores."I think every business is trying to find some way to show that they care," said Horsham resident Andrew DooleySpinner said the surge in delivery creates its own challenges for local restaurants."There are a lot of fees associated with GrubHub that people don't know," said Spinner. "It's like 30 percent off our gross receipts so that's a lot at the end of the day when you're trying to keep your staff employed."Spinner said his restaurant is giving 20% of gross sales back to employees to help them during this time.