Some are Worried About Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic, Others are Cashing In

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On a beautiful spring day, it's hard to resist the urge to go outside. Around lunchtime on Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Valley Park, the trail was filled with walkers, bikers, and runners taking advantage of the ability to exercise, one of the only ways to get outside.

"It's more comparable with what we'd see over the weekend, like a July 4th weekend," said Ruffian Tittman, the executive director of Friends of Wissahickon. She says she's worried about the number of people using the trail.

"You know the parks are open for the city and people need their daily exercise but we really want folks to take that social distancing seriously," she said.

The term social distancing has quickly become a societal norm, and it has many people worried about their personal space.

"I try to think of the size of an average man pretty much would be 6 feet, try to stay that distance," said Richard Riley Jr. of West Philadelphia.

Others, on the other hand, are trying to cash in on the "new" phrase.

"People may lose their jobs or may have existing businesses and they're going to look for ways to improvise, adapt, and overcome this situation," said Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Law Firm. He's been tracking hundreds of requests for trademarks related to socials distancing and the coronavirus, which people and businesses are hoping to use to sell anything from t-shirts to TV shows.

"Perhaps the best one I saw was a gym from California filed for social distance fitness," he said.

To encourage the practice of social distancing in Philadelphia, the parks and recreation department put up signs reminding everyone to stay six feet apart. People who have to be outside every day, however, say that's not always what they're seeing.

"Not a lot of people are being conscientious about it, so you just have to rock with it," said Riley.
