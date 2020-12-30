Gov. Wolf to let some Pa. COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday

"This does not mean that we're out of the woods. Not by any means," Wolf said during an online news conference. "We still have significant mitigation orders in place."
Wolf's coronavirus restrictions will expire at 8 a.m., allowing places like gyms to reopen at 50% capacity, child care can reopen and entertainment venues like museums and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity. Restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25 to 50% capacity.
Despite Wolf's announcement, Philadelphia leaders previously announced an extension of the citywide COVID-19 restrictions.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, based on the data and spikes in positive cases following past holidays, the city will continue some of its current restrictions for the riskiest settings through at least January 15.
This includes restrictions on:
- Indoor dining
- Indoor gatherings and events
- Theaters
- Colleges
- Indoor organized sports
However, city officials are expected to allow some lower risk businesses and activities to resume Monday.
This includes:
- Museums
- Outdoor sports
- Gyms
- In-person learning for high schools
- Outdoor catered events
Rivers Casino Philadelphia says it will resume operations Monday at 4 p.m. The casino's gaming floor will be open 24/7.
"Welcoming back our Team Members and guests safely is our top priority," said Rivers Casino General Manager Eric Fitzgerald. "We're very grateful to the community for its support, and we thank the City of Philadelphia for its continued confidence and guidance."
Restaurants and bars at Rivers Casino Philadelphia remain closed. All safety protocols will remain in place, including masks or approved face-coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing for guests and casino employees.
Mitigation efforts that will remain in effect in Pennsylvania past January 4 include:
Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings
- Child care may open, complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.
- Telework must continue unless impossible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- Masks are required in businesses
- All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted
- Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,
- On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed
- Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.
- Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.
- Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.
- The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.
- Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.
Social Restrictions:
- Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator.
- Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.
- Unnecessary travel should be limited.
Republican state lawmakers and business groups have opposed the additional restrictions, and on Wednesday state House Republicans called them unwise and unwarranted.
"When we return to session next week, the House Republican Caucus will begin work on an economic recovery plan for all Pennsylvanians that will help ensure these destructive shutdowns and restrictions never happen again," said House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman.
The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it welcomed the end of the three-week ban on in-person dining, but noted the closure came during what is normally a lucrative holiday period for bars and restaurants.
The association asked lawmakers to authorize grants to help the hospitality sector of the economy. It also called on Wolf to allow patrons to sit at bars, saying that such a policy change would provide relief to corner bars and similar small taverns that do not have room for tables where indoor dining is currently permitted.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,253 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 657,292.
There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.