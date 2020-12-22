Philadelphia extends some citywide COVID-19 restrictions to January 15

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia leaders have announced an extension of the citywide COVID-19 restrictions as officials prepare for a spike in cases following the upcoming holidays.During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, based on the data and spikes in positive cases following past holidays, the city will continue its current restrictions for the riskiest settings through at least January 15.This includes restrictions on:- Indoor dining- Indoor gatherings and events- Theaters- Casinos- Colleges- Indoor organized sportsFarley said these activities continue to be considered higher risk because they take place indoors and involve a large number of people, people spending long periods of time together, people not wearing masks, and/or they've had previous large outbreaks due to not following social distance guidelines."We have made progress and saved lives with our Safer at Home restrictions," said Farley. "Now we need to be very careful with how we allow activities to restart-especially around the holiday season-so that we don't ignite another surge in the virus."Philadelphia officials also announced planned changes to restrictions that would take effect when Governor Wolf's order expires on January 4. If case rates do not rise more than expected, the city will allow some lower risk businesses and activities to resume.This includes:- Museums- Outdoor sports- Gyms- In-person learning for high schools- Outdoor catered eventsOn Tuesday, health officials announced 928 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 86,723. Officials also confirmed 89 additional deaths in Philadelphia.