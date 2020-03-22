Delaware governor issues stay at home order, says all non-essential businesses must close

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney issued a stay at home order and said all non-essential businesses must close as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The orders go into effect at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. They will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.
Click here for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.
On Sunday, officials announced 11 new coronavirus cases bringing the state's total to 56.
Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 39 are from New Castle County, five are from Kent County, and 12 are from Sussex County. Of these cases, 30 are male and 26 are female. The individuals range in age from 14 to 80. Six individuals are currently hospitalized; three are critically ill.
On Saturday, Governor John Carney has ordered the closure of all Delaware beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The public is prohibited from accessing the beach except to exercise or walk their dogs where dogs are permitted.
The governor says local officials may choose to enact tighter restrictions.
"We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday and we weren't seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus," Governor Carney said Saturday. "This was a difficult decision, but we need folks to follow the rules to keep all Delawareans safe. Don't go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Stay home, especially if you feel sick and even if you have mild symptoms. We will get through this together."
These modifications are now in effect and will last until May 15, "or until the public health threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated," the governor said.
RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Delaware governor issues stay at home order, says all non-essential businesses must close
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More