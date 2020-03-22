Coronavirus

Delaware governor issues stay at home order, says all non-essential businesses must close

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney issued a stay at home order and said all non-essential businesses must close as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The orders go into effect at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. They will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.

Click here for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.



On Sunday, officials announced 11 new coronavirus cases bringing the state's total to 56.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 39 are from New Castle County, five are from Kent County, and 12 are from Sussex County. Of these cases, 30 are male and 26 are female. The individuals range in age from 14 to 80. Six individuals are currently hospitalized; three are critically ill.

On Saturday, Governor John Carney has ordered the closure of all Delaware beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The public is prohibited from accessing the beach except to exercise or walk their dogs where dogs are permitted.
The governor says local officials may choose to enact tighter restrictions.

"We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday and we weren't seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus," Governor Carney said Saturday. "This was a difficult decision, but we need folks to follow the rules to keep all Delawareans safe. Don't go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Stay home, especially if you feel sick and even if you have mild symptoms. We will get through this together."

These modifications are now in effect and will last until May 15, "or until the public health threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated," the governor said.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew castle countysussex countykent countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA | LIVE UPDATES
Gov. Wolf: Enforcement of business closures starts at 8 a.m. Monday
Gov. Wolf orders "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close physical locations | FULL LIST
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia under stay-at-home order beginning 8 a.m. Monday
Gov. Wolf: Enforcement of business closures starts at 8 a.m. Monday
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
COVID-19: 1,914 confirmed cases in N.J.; death toll rises to 20
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA | LIVE UPDATES
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
Allentown nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
Today's Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
Nurses collecting masks outside medical center in Bucks Co.
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Monday
Eye experts say glasses, not contacts, can prevent COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News