HEALTHCHECK

Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: 50% of parents use cell phone while driving. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
New research finds cell phones continue to be a dangerous distraction to parents, even when they are driving with young children in the car.

A team of researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing found 52.2 percent of parents had talked on a hands-free phone while driving with a young child in the car, while 47 percent had done so with a hand-held phone.

One in three read text messages, and one in seven used social media.

In the preceding three months, 52.2 percent of parents had talked on a hands-free phone while driving with a young child in the car, while 47 percent had done so with a hand-held phone.

The study also found that 33.7 percent of parents read text messages while 26.7 percent sent text messages while driving with children. Social media also contributed to distracted driving, with 13.7 percent of respondents reporting using social media while driving with children.

The study was conducted using an online sample of 760 adults from 47 U.S. states. The respondents had to be at least 18 years old, a parent or routine caregiver of a child between the ages of 4 and 10, and had driven their oldest child between those ages at least six times in the preceding three months.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcellphone distractionscellphonedistracted drivingparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Guidelines changed for cervical cancer screenings
FDA extends some expiration dates as EpiPen shortage continues
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Are you getting rid of your contact lenses the right way?
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
PECO lights salute World Castleman Day
Kratom overdoses on the rise
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Guidelines changed for cervical cancer screenings
FDA extends some expiration dates as EpiPen shortage continues
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News