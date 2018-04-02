HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Babies with heart defects have impacts on mothers

Study: Babies with heart defects have impacts on mothers - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mothers who have babies born with a heart defect could be at a greater risk for heart problems themselves down the line.

Obviously, caring for an infant with a heart problem is a challenge. Now researchers say it can also be a sign of problems for mothers in the future.

They followed more than one million women in Canada. The doctors say moms with babies with heart problems were more likely to be hospitalized later with their own heart disease and if the babies had critical defects, the mother's risk for heart attack doubled.

Doctors don't know whether there's a genetic factor, or if it's stress or possibly ignoring their own health.

They remind all moms to take care of themselves as well.

