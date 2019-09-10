Health & Fitness

Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.

That included heart disease and strokes.

Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.

No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.

Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.

RELATED: Daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart healthsleep
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Delaware investigates 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
Show More
Fire company reinstated after parting ways with member with alleged ties to extremist group
Fire damages Chester County tire garage
Mother charged with murder in death of 4-month-old baby
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, hot and humid Wednesday
Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at Walmart
More TOP STORIES News