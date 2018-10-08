A new study finds that hand sanitizer could help your child miss fewer days at school due to being sick.
Researchers in Spain found that children who cleaned their hands with sanitizer instead of soap and water reduced the number of missed school days due to respiratory infections. And it also reduced the need for antibiotics.
The CDC suggests washing hands frequently, and for at least 20 seconds to prevent spreading germs.
The study was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.
healthhealthcheck
