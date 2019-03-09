Health & Fitness

Study: Marital bliss could be influenced by your genetic makeup

Study: Marital bliss could be influenced by your genetic makeup. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

A Yale University study suggests marital bliss could be influenced by your genetic makeup.

The study included 178 married couples ranging in age from 37 to 90.

Researchers found that people who have a gene called "GG genotype" are more likely to report greater satisfaction in their marriage.

That's because the gene produces oxytocin which is known as the "love hormone."

It tends to create a feeling of comfort, leading to feelings of security in the relationship.

