Study: Marital bliss could be influenced by your genetic makeup

A Yale University study suggests marital bliss could be influenced by your genetic makeup.The study included 178 married couples ranging in age from 37 to 90.Researchers found that people who have a gene called "GG genotype" are more likely to report greater satisfaction in their marriage.That's because the gene produces oxytocin which is known as the "love hormone."It tends to create a feeling of comfort, leading to feelings of security in the relationship.