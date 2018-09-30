Study: Obesity to become leading cause of preventable cancer in women

A new study finds that obesity will soon be the leading cause of preventable cancer in women.
Researchers in the UK estimate that 23,000 British women will suffer from obesity-related cancers by the year 2035.
That's just 2,000 fewer than the number of cases caused by smoking.
If this trend continues, obesity will be the most common cause of cancer in women in just 25 years.
Experts say men are also at risk.
