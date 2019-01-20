Study says poor sleep linked to plaque buildup

You've heard of the importance of getting a good night's sleep.
Now, a new study suggests that poor sleep could lead to damaging plaque buildup in your arteries.
Researchers at Tufts University studied nearly 4,000 Spanish men and women.
They found that those who slept less than six hours were 27-percent more likely to have plaque buildup.
Those who woke up frequently during the night were at an even higher risk.
