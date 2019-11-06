Study: Screen time changes toddlers' brains

Screen use can have a significant impact on brain development in young children.A new study looked at 3-to-5-year olds who used TVs, tablets, and smartphones for more than an hour a day.Researchers said those children had lower levels of development in the brain's white matter.That's an area key to the development of language, literacy, and cognitive skills.The new study used a special type of MRI.It is the first study to document screen time and brain structure development in preschool-aged kids.The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.