Health & Fitness

Study: Screen time changes toddlers' brains

Screen use can have a significant impact on brain development in young children.

A new study looked at 3-to-5-year olds who used TVs, tablets, and smartphones for more than an hour a day.

Researchers said those children had lower levels of development in the brain's white matter.

That's an area key to the development of language, literacy, and cognitive skills.

The new study used a special type of MRI.

It is the first study to document screen time and brain structure development in preschool-aged kids.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healtheducationcomputerstelevisionipadtoddler
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results
Man found dead, tied to bed in Fox Chase
Police: Woman accused of faking cancer also impersonated Del. officer
Man arrested in home invasion attack on elderly veteran in Wilmington
Union workers fix homes damaged in Philadelphia police standoff
Spider webs inspire surgical tape invention
Show More
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man turns himself in after assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
PennDOT crews are gearing up for winter
More TOP STORIES News