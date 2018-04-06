HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships

Can dirty dishes ruin a relationship? Monica Malpass reports during Action News at noon on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The key to a happy relationship may be in the kitchen sink.

Researchers say the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship is washing the dishes.

The study by The Council of Contemporary Families compared a number of household chores and found that women want to split the responsibility of doing the dishes more than any other chore.

Women who constantly do the dishes report conflict and less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the responsibility with their partner.

