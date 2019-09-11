Health & Fitness

Philadelphia teachers' union calling for asbestos, lead removal in all schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is calling for a $100 million investment to eliminate lead and asbestos from every school building after they say a longtime teacher was recently diagnosed with Mesothelioma, which is caused by long term exposure to asbestos.

"The fact that our schools could be the culprit in this and other cases is alarming and unacceptable," said Jordan, "We need the funding that will allow us to remove these materials from every school, and we need it now," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.

The teachers' union says the school official who was recently diagnosed with Mesothelioma worked at Meredith Elementary.

The School District of Philadelphia also held a press conference on Wednesday to address the issues, saying 29 schools had asbestos abatement programs over the summer, but Meredith Elementary was not part of the program.



The district couldn't give an exact number on how many of its schools have asbestos or lead, but the majority of their 220 schools are over 70-80 years old.

