NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University will hold two walk-in vaccination clinics next week in conjunction with the city health department in response to the mumps outbreak on campus.The clinics will be next Wednesday and Friday in the Great Court at Mitten Hall.They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine boosters will be offered at no charge.As of Wednesday, the school had 74 confirmed or probable cases of mumps. All are among students.