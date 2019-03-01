HEALTH & FITNESS

Temple University on alert after students test positive for mumps

Mump cases reported at Temple University. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 1, 2019.

Students, faculty and staff at Temple University have been notified about cases of mumps on campus.

Student Health Services says four Temple students have tested positive for the highly-infectious virus.

Friday was the last day before spring break and some Temple students were worried.

"Yeah, I'm a little concerned that means people aren't getting vaccinated," student Caroline Gugel said.

Students say on top of the pressures of studying and making grades, they have to worry about contracting the disease.

The University notified students with a release on Thursday.

It said the symptoms are similar to the flu, and often include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline.

It went on to give ways to prevent the disease from spreading:

-Get the two-dose series of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.
-Avoid sharing food and drinks
-Stay isolated if you are sick

The University also says symptoms of mumps typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

There is no cure. It usually clears up in about two weeks.
