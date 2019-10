DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- A young Texas woman wanted the whole world to see and understand her brain surgery today, so 25-year-old Jenna Schardt had it broadcast live on Facebook.Schardt was wide awake, and responding to her medical team as they removed a mass of blood vessels in her brain.Surgeons at Methodist Dallas Medical Center say there's no pain on the brain's surface.The hospital immediately agreed to Jenna's live-streaming request, saying it was in the public interest.And the public was interested - more than 40,000 people tuned in.