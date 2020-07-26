Health & Fitness

Trash, no social distancing: Complaints mount near popular Philadelphia swimming spot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Saturday, the city of Philadelphia greeted people headed to the popular Wissahickon Creek and Devil's Pool.

Parks and Recreation employees distributed masks and reminded people that swimming is not allowed.


The visit from city employees came after mounting complaints from residents in the area about trash and people not practicing COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing and masks.

Every summer, swimming is also an issue.

"This summer, usage is at an all-time high due to the coronavirus and people's desire to get out and enjoy the nature we have in Philadelphia," said Maita Soukup, of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.


Soukup added that swimming is especially dangerous there because of the undercurrent and debris.

The trash pile up became unbearable to many frequent park-goers and residents. Broken glass and human waste were among some of the trash left behind.

Many in the community say they began taking it upon themselves to clean up when they felt no one else would step in.
