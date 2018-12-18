VAPING

US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 6, 2018.

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
WASHINGTON --
The government's top doctor is taking aim at the best-selling electronic cigarette brand in the U.S., urging swift action to prevent Juul and similar vaping brands from addicting millions of teenagers.

In an advisory Tuesday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said parents, teachers, health professionals and government officials must take "aggressive steps" to keep children from using e-cigarettes. Federal law bars the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18.

For young people, "nicotine is dangerous and it can have negative health effects," Adams said in an interview. "It can impact learning, attention and memory, and it can prime the youth brain for addiction."

Federal officials are scrambling to reverse a recent explosion in teen vaping that public health officials fear could undermine decades of declines in tobacco use. An estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle schoolers, according to the latest federal figures.

Separate survey results released Monday showed twice as many high school students used e-cigarettes this year compared to last year.

E-cigarettes and other vaping devices have been sold in the U.S. since 2007, growing into a $6.6 billion business. Most devices heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable vapor. They have been pitched to adult smokers as a less-harmful alternative to cigarettes, though there's been little research on the long-term health effects or on whether they help people quit. Even more worrisome, a growing body of research suggests that teens who vape are more likely to try regular cigarettes.

Adams singled out Silicon Valley startup Juul. The company leapfrogged over its larger competitors with online promotions portraying their small device as the latest high-tech gadget for hip, attractive young people. Analysts now estimate the company controls more than 75 percent of the U.S. e-cigarette market.

The surgeon general's advisory notes that each Juul cartridge, or pod, contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Additionally, Adams states that Juul's liquid nicotine mixture is specially formulated to give a smoother, more potent nicotine buzz. That effect poses special risks for young people, Adams says.

"We do know that these newer products, such as Juul, can promote dependence in just a few uses," Adams said.

Juul said in a statement that it shares the surgeon general's goal: "We are committed to preventing youth access of Juul products."

Last month, San Francisco-based Juul shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts and halted in-store sales of its flavored pods. The flavors remain available via age-restricted online sales. That voluntary action came days before the Food and Drug Administration proposed industrywide restrictions on online and convenience store sales of e-cigarettes to deter use by kids.

Adams recommends parents, teachers and health professionals learn about e-cigarettes, talk to children about the risks and set an example by not using tobacco products.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldvapingteen
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VAPING
Study: Vaping and e-cigarettes don't deter teens from smoking
Health groups try to speed regulations for e-cigarettes
Marijuana-laced e-cigarettes spark alert in south Jersey
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
More vaping
HEALTH & FITNESS
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
No Affordable Care Act could cause chaos in healthcare
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Disagreements over how to handle Reading's murder rate
Double shooting in Port Richmond
Man freed after decades in prison: "Justice system is broken"
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
AccuWeather: Clear Skies, Chilly Night
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Board discusses fatal shooting by Philly police officer
Show More
Wilmington homeless shelter to shut down
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Hundreds of toys donated to CHOP in tribute to little boy
More News