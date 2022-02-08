Main Line Health's heart-healthy recipes for Valentine's Day dinner at home

The classes are not just for patients, but for the community as well.
Offerings are still virtual for now due to the pandemic, but their website has online webinars on a variety of heart health and nutrition topics.
Until the kitchen can open again, Deahl-Greenlaw shared two heart-healthy recipes perfect for cooking your Valentine's Day dinner at home.
Marinated Vegetable Salad with Citrus VinaigretteINGREDIENTS
For the Vegetable Salad:
- 1 cup green beans
- 1 cup fresh broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
- 3 medium carrots, sliced
- 3/4 small red onion, cut into thin strips
- 1 medium diced tomato
- 1 small can mandarin oranges, drained and rinsed
For the Citrus Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 cup 100% orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, or 2 Tablespoons dried cilantro
- 1 tablespoon bottled lime juice, or juice of 1 medium lime
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, extra virgin preferred
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, or 1 teaspoon grated, peeled gingerroot
+ In a large bowl, toss together the salad ingredients.
+ In a small bowl, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. (If using a food processor or blender, process the vinaigrette ingredients.
+ Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to coat.
+ Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours.
Bean and Corn Salsa
- 1 15-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed (no-salt-added, or low-sodium)
- 1 15-oz can whole-kernel corn, drained and rinsed (no-salt-added, or low-sodium) OR 3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1 medium bell pepper, diced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from jar)
- 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 medium lime
DIRECTIONS
+ In a large salad bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
Tip: This dish can be served chilled with a meal or microwave it to use as a filling for tacos.
Tip: To avoid tearing up when dicing the red onion, refrigerate the onion for 30 minutes prior.