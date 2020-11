EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over mulch fire in Atco, New Jersey on November 9, 2020.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews battled a mulch fire in Camden County, New Jersey on Monday night.It happened along the 200 block of Jackson Road in Atco.Officials said two very large mulch piles caught fire at a landscaping company.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy smoke billowed into the sky.There's no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.