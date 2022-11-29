WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym resigns ahead of possible mayoral run

An announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 6:07PM
Helen Gym said Tuesday that she is stepping down from city council effective immediately.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another Philadelphia City Councilmember has announced her resignation.

Though she did not say what she intends to do next, Gym has been mentioned as a likely candidate for Mayor.

The City Charter requires any elected official seeking a different office to resign from the one they currently hold.

Gym was first seated on the city council in 2016.

