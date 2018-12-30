U.S. & WORLD

Helicopter crashes near world's longest zip line in UAE

EMBED </>More Videos

Helicopter crashes near world's longest zip line in UAE. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 30, 2018.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --
A rescue helicopter crashed on Saturday near the world's longest zip line, killing its entire crew in Ras al-Khaimah in the northeastern region of the United Arab Emirates.

The National Search and Rescue Center said four crew members were onboard when the helicopter crashed.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the Agusta 139 helicopter crashed during a rescue mission at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday near the UAE's highest mountain of Jebel Jais in Ras al-Khaimah.

Videos posted online by stunned onlookers show the helicopter diving into a tailspin before crashing and bursting into flames in the valley of a rocky mountain

Ras al-Khaimah's ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, which occurred near the site of the world's longest zip line measuring 2.83 kilometers (1.76 miles) long.

The zip line opened in February as part of an effort by the smaller, lesser-known emirate of Ras al-Khaimah to attract more tourists and residents from neighboring emirates like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhelicopter crash
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Funeral service being held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot in leg in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Show More
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool
Boy, 4, dies in farm accident in Berks County
More News