Wildcat's Revenge: New hybrid roller coaster opens in Hersheypark with world's largest underflip

It's the first-ever hybrid coaster at the park, meaning it's the best of both wood and steel thrill rides.

The name of the newest coaster honors the park's first coaster, which was called Wild Cat.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ready for a new thrill this weekend? How about a new roller coaster at Hersheypark!

Wildcat's Revenge opens Friday.

"Working alongside Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), we're adding an all-new steel track to the existing wooden framework to enhance the ride experience, length, and number of thrills!" Hersheypark says.

Here's how the park describes what it feels like to ride Wildcat's Revenge:

"The 2-minute and 36-second experience begins as riders climb a 140-foot hill, plunge into an 82-degree drop and hit a maximum speed of 62 miles per hour along 3,510 feet of red track on a black steel and wood structure. The pursuit continues as riders stalk their prey through four inversions, including the World's Largest Underflip, an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270 roll and a dive down towards the side."

A second Wildcat coaster opened in 1996 and closed last year.

A second Wildcat coaster opened in 1996 and closed last year.