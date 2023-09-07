High Fidelity Bakery opens brick-and-mortar in South Philly

High Fidelity Bakery is a 100% vegan and gluten-free bakery known for its sweet treats, savory pastries and cake-style donuts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High Fidelity Bakery is a 100% vegan and gluten-free bakery that opened its first brick-and-mortar in South 17th Street.

They are known for their sweet treats and savory pastries and also offer cake-style donuts, cookies, tofu pot pie, pizza and more.

Owners Brady Hatin and his wife Jeanette created High Fidelity Bakery through Instagram during the pandemic.

Brady has been vegan since the '90s and was inspired by his daughter's recent diagnosis of celiac to incorporate gluten-free recipes for his family.

High Fidelity Bakery was created three years ago after Hatin lost his job during the pandemic.

Brady Hatin has been baking for 16 years and his time at home sparked a business that once started from his home to a brick-and-mortar in South Philadelphia today.

High Fidelity Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

1929 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145