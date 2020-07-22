New Jersey high school limits graduating seniors to 1 guest due to COVID-19 restrictions

DELRAN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than 200 seniors will get the chance to formally celebrate the end of their high school careers in Burlington County on Friday, but there is a catch. They will only be able to invite one guest to watch them graduate.Delran High School seniors have mixed reactions after officials announced they are only giving students one ticket each.The district says they must keep the event to under 500 people, in accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy's limit on outdoor gatherings.With 218 graduating seniors getting one guest, the total is well over 400.The board of education and administrators hand-delivered diplomas to all graduates during mini-ceremonies in June.