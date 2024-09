High school golfers from South Jersey compete in a special tournament

High School golfers from South Jersey competed in a special tournament Monday.

High School golfers from South Jersey competed in a special tournament Monday.

High School golfers from South Jersey competed in a special tournament Monday.

High School golfers from South Jersey competed in a special tournament Monday.

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- High school golfers from South Jersey competed in a special tournament Monday.

Every year, the Camden County Board of Commissioners invites schools to send up to four players to play in the Commissioner's Cup.

There were teams from more than 20 schools.

The event was held at Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood, N.J.

This is the 25th year for the cup.

Awards were handed out at the end of all the rounds.