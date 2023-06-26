2 Bucks County high school musical stars compete for Jimmy Awards

High school's brightest musical theater stars will take the stage on Monday night for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony live from Broadway.

There are 96 nominees from across the nation, and two of them are from the Delaware Valley. It just so happens that they're both from the same high school.

Central Bucks High School West in Doylestown is well represented with Anna Shea Safran and Jackson Manning nominated for major acting awards.

The ceremony is happening at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

"Tonight is the big night," says Brian Weiner, the president of the Philadelphia Independence Awards. "It's very exciting. It's a sold-out house. We're rooting for all of the students, but we're really rooting hard for the Philadelphia area students. It opens a lot of doors for them. There are a lot of people performing on Broadway now who have been Jimmy nominees."

Anna and Jackson were chosen to represent our city after winning the Philadelphia Independence Awards for High School Musical Theater last month.

Both starred in their school's production of "Anything Goes."

They have spent the last week in New York City, with 94 other nominees, seeing shows and working a full Broadway schedule, learning from producers, directors and performers.

The Jimmy Awards will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook starting at 7:30 p.m.

Anna and Jackson were sponsored by the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The show is hosted by High School Musical's Corbin Bleu.