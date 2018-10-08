MISSING PERSON

Hiker from Marlton, New Jersey missing in Colorado

Authorities search for Ryan Albert, of Marlton, New Jersey who last seen leaving the Denver area on October 4.

ESTES PARK, Colo. --
A search is being conducted in northern Colorado for a 30-year-old New Jersey man who is reported missing after he planned to climb Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say rangers were contacted by Denver police who had been notified by a family member that Ryan Albert, of Marlton, New Jersey was overdue from a planned climb on Thursday.


Albert's rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead Friday afternoon.

Park officials say Albert's planned destination or route was unknown.

Albert was last seen leaving the Denver area early Thursday October 4; he was wearing dark clothes and a backpack.

The weather forecast on Saturday for the Longs Peak area calls for freezing temperatures and severe and unpredictable weather including snow, hail, sleet, thunder and lightning.

Anyone with information should call (970) 586-1204.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
