Ten kids are the inspiration behind Ten Little Dumplings restaurant

By and Bethany Owings
If you have a large family, you may be thinking of earning some extra income.

That's exactly what Jaclyn Catalano did: She grew a business while growing little babies.

Jaclyn just gave birth to her 10th child, and appropriately named her business - Ten Little Dumplings. Using a family recipe that's been passed down for generations, Jaclyn started making hand-rolled Chicken and Dumpling Soup.

Now, she's selling the soup at Hill Creek Farms, in Mullica Hill, NJ.

Hill Creek Farms
1631 NJ-45, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
