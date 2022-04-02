hit and run

Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Center City

A 31-year-old man was crossing Broad Street at Pine Street when he was hit by an unknown car.
Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Center City.

Police tell Action News around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was crossing Broad Street at Pine Street when he was hit by a car.

The driver took off from the scene and left the man lying in the street.

First responders took him to Jefferson University Hospital where he's being treated for a head injury.

There is no word on his condition.

Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
HIT AND RUN
Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Center City
