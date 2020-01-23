Deadly hit and run in Sicklerville, police search for driver

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County are looking for the driver and the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Williamstown Road in Sicklerville.

Investigators said the man was crossing the Atlantic City Expressway bridge when he was struck.

The driver took off toward Monroe Township and left the victim in the street.

Soon after, a passenger on a passing New Jersey Transit bus noticed the body in the road and alerted the bus driver. The bus driver called police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

No description of the striking vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit and run is asked to call Winslow Officer Rich Saunders at 609-567-0700 Ext. 1196 or Camden County Prosecutors Office Detective Rowand at 856-225-8514.
