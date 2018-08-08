American Girl is opening an outlet store in Hershey, Pennsylvania.The inaugural American Girl Outlet is set to open this Saturday at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.The store opens at 9 a.m. but crowds are expected to be so large, that American Girl has created a ticket system.Tickets will be available at 7am Saturday at the outlets on a first-come, first- serve basis.The outlet will not offer a doll hair salon or ear piercing, but there will be giveaways for the opening weekend.This will be the only American Girl outlet store currently operating. An outlet store in Michigan closed in 2016.------