Garden centers busy ahead of beautiful spring weather

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- With beautiful weather forecasted for Saturday, garden centers have been busy with customers ready to spruce up their lawns and gardens.That includes the Hugghins family from Mount Airy, who stopped by Primex Garden Center in Glenside. And they have a lot of work to do."We just bought a new house in September so we are starting fresh from scratch," said Jerod Hugghins.But this family, self-proclaimed "nerdy flower people," says creating a garden is a labor of love."Actually our daughter's name is Delphinium so we got one of the flowers that she's named for," said Bethany Hugghins.David Green, owner of Primex Garden Center, said the spring rush actually started last weekend."When spring comes you see all these customers back again. It gets to be a lot of fun. It really does," said Green.But he also says it is still March and encourages people to use patience."A lot of people want to do things earlier than normal. So we just have to tell them be careful with cold temperatures," said Green.With frost still possible, outdoor plants may need to be covered.And as for starting seeds outside?"There are some seeds that are tolerant to cool weather, but most things I would suggest waiting to put them in the ground," says Green.But it's not all flowers. Contractors and landscapers have been dropping in for mulch and wood chips.But here owners say 70% of their business is retail.We found Laura Demme of Wyndmoor picking up pansies, alyssum and lobelia for her porch planters."Spring is here and I'm ready to get into my garden and go!" said Demme.