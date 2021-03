EMBED >More News Videos The new cola, dubbed "Pepsi x Peeps," mixes the taste of a Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WPVI) -- People across the world are turning an iconic Easter candy into artwork.The 12th annual Peeps Exhibit is underway at the Racine Art Museum in Wisconsin.Curators accept submissions every year.The current display includes a nod to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the Mona Lisa.One artist even managed to make miniature masks and face shields for the marshmallow treats.The seasonal exhibit features 138 pieces of art made out of Peeps candy.The company behind Peeps, Just-Born, is based in the Lehigh Valley.