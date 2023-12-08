FYI Philly's Holiday Gift giving guide: Where to get best gifts for your loved ones

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hosts Ducis Rodgers and Alicia Vitarelli show you amazing options for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Holiday gift ideas for the foodies on your list

For chocolate lovers, Mecha Chocolate just set up shop on East Passyunk Avenue.

You can shop a wide variety of themed gift boxes from the Salted Caramels to the Winter Flavors box with flavors like pomegranate pistachio.

There's a savory herb garden box and boxes with coffee or tea-infused chocolates, a wine lovers collection and a cocktail box that includes a collaboration with Bluecoat Gin.

There's a case of a la carte chocolates too so you can curate your own gift box.

Seasonal flavors include maple pecan pie, caramel macchiato, Peppermint Patty ganache and spiked eggnog and mulled spiked wine, made with house-made mulled wine.

Melissa Crandley started Mecha Chocolates 12 years ago and designed her chocolate shop to be a one-stop spot for gifting, with a host of other products to pair with the chocolate and create a complete gift.

Mecha Chocolate | Facebook | Instagram

1618 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19147

215-419-5574

7 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

For those who want to give the gift of health, Mother Butter makes a great stocking stuffer.

It's a sweet and savory organic seed spread made of a blend of pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, and flax.

Kristin Dudley created it during the pandemic with women's health in mind.

She was trying to get pregnant and learned that the four seeds contain the nutrients women often don't get in their diet.

She makes it in two flavors; the original four-seed combo and a chocolate with raw cacao added.

You can buy Mother Butter online, at farmers markets and local specialty shops like High Street Bakery in Center City.

Mother Butter | Facebook | Instagram

High Street Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

101 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-625-0988

For the true foodies on your list, there's the new Wheat & Vine Provisions in Doylestown.

It's stocked with gourmet products from East Coast makers.

Owner Jessica Jackson offers curated gift boxes; her most popular is The Taste of Pennsylvania.

There are gift boxes for coffee and hot sauce lovers and themed spice box collections for the avid cook on your list.

If you'd like to create your own gift basket, you'll find everything from a wall of Rival Brothers coffees, local teas and cocktail accouterments, to an all things cheeseboard section and a baker's nook with items like cookie mix jars.

While you shop, you can dine at the store's in-house cafe.

But what's most unusual about the new Doylestown shop? Jessica shares the space with local jeweler Sarah Cornwell.

So you can grab a coffee, wander through Wheat & Provisions and then walk right into Sarah Cornwell's and shop for jewelry and a wide variety of accessories.

For the holidays, Jessica sells pre-ordered pies and quiches from Pie Bird in Ottsville.

Wheat & Vine Provisions | Holiday Pie & Quiche Ordering | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

215-435-6416

Flagship store with no cafe: 123 Main St Dublin, Pa 18917

Sarah Cornwell Jewelry | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

Locally made beer, wine and spirits make a great Christmas gift

A bottle or can of locally made booze can make the perfect present for a co-worker or family member who likes to try new flavors.

In Woodbury, New Jersey, rum is the spirit of choice at Striped Lion Distilling.

Husband and wife owners Erin and Kevin Wright turned a longtime passion for rum (they have a 400-bottle collection at home) into a business, with Kevin making the rum and Erin creating the tasting room vibe.

They have a collection of flavors featuring cocoa, cinnamon and citrus or try one of the aged varieties.

Bristol (Pa.) brewery Second Sin is cranking out a new flavor of beer every week.

The brewery just celebrated its fourth anniversary.

Owned by three friends who have known each other since middle school, Second Sin prides itself on making a variety of beer styles.

They have a Festivus flavor to represent the holidays and a cobbler sour that has cranberry and hibiscus.

Look for the year-in-review beer to be released the last week of December.

Mural City Cellars is Philadelphia's first urban winery.

All the wine is made in the Fishtown facility with 14 varieties available.

Partners Francesca Galarus and Nicholas Ducos opened the space in January 2021.

They source the grapes from northeast farms with Nicholas serving as the winemaker. You can find holiday 4-packs and other wine-centric gift ideas for the holiday.

Striped Lion Distilling | Facebook | Instagram

740 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096

Second Sin Brewing Co. | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Grundy Lane, Bristol, PA 19007

Mural City Cellars | Facebook | Instagram

2011 Amber Street #C, Philadelphia, PA (entrance in the back of the white building on Martha Street)

Small business shops: ByRen Jewelry, Blk Ivy & Flourish Market Philly

Shop some of the best small-owned businesses in Philly for the holiday season

ByRen Jewelry is a hand-made jewelry business by Rachael Compton.

Compton began making her jewelry after not being able to find the type of jewelry she was looking for.

You can shop from the Main Collection, The Moon Festival Collection and the One of a Kind Collection on her website.

You'll find uniquely crafted rings, necklaces, and earrings available for purchase.

Custom jewelry is also available online and from her store-front Aiyah, coming soon in 2024.

ByRen Jewelry | Instagram

Blk Ivy is a thrift store in West Philadelphia that is preserving history through fashion.

Owner Kimberly McGlonn has turned Blk Ivy into a one-of-a-kind shoppable museum.

Blk Ivy Thrift pays homage to the civil rights era with a collection of vintage items from 1954-1972.

You'll find vintage clothing, vinyls, and accessories available this holiday season.

For Fridays during the holiday season, you can experience a sip and shop event from five to seven for shop Black Business Fridays.

Blk Ivy | Instagram

3605 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Flourish Market Philly is owned by mother-daughter duo Allison Hendler and Patricia Van Hook.

Flourish Market has something for everyone for the holidays. There's chalk, playdough, and clothing for kids.

You'll find dog products for your furry friends like cheesesteak biscuits.

The store is filled with thoughtful gifts like plants, flowers, artwork, and candles.

All the items sold at Flourish Market are made by the mother-daughter duo and other small businesses from Philadelphia and other cities.

Flourish Market's goal is to be a platform for other small businesses and sell sustainable products.

Flourish Market Philly| Instagram

2227 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Xmas Village, Made In Philly Market set scene for holiday shopping

Every year around this time, shoppers descend upon Love Park and Dilworth Park to peruse gift ideas from more than 100 vendors at the markets surrounding City Hall.

Christmas Village is an authentic German open-air market with a European flair.

The Made In Philadelphia Market features local makers from the tri-state area.

Both markets feature unique items for purchase, food and drink options, and amusements.

Christmas Village runs through Dec. 24, and the Made In Philadelphia Market is open through Jan. 1.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

Love Park

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

open daily 12-8 p.m., weekends until 9 p.m.

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

open daily 12-8 p.m., weekends until 9 p.m.

closing early 5:00pm December 24th, closed December 25th

Montgomery County shops offer quaint settings for holiday gifts

From the village feel of Skippack, to the movie scene quaintness of Ambler, Montgomery County makes it merry for the holidays.

Both destinations offer great options for unique gifts, with a more intimate shopping experience than Center City locations.

In Ambler, Beyond The Jewel Box is a full-service jewelry store, family-owned and operated for decades.

The Ambler location of Primitive Boutique is in full Eagles mode right now, with decals and patches available to personalize almost any item in the store.

In the town of Skippack, Jacque's Faux Florals offers seasonal faux flowers that can be designed professionally into an arrangement or wreath.

Copper Partridge Uniquities is an expansive boutique that features home goods, clothing, and more - curated by a mother-daughter team.

For a shopping break, or adult beverage gifts of custom-brewed blends, the Brothers Kershner Brewing Company puts drinks and entertainment front and center in Skippack.

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB)

Three generations of jewelry shop ownership at Beyond the Jewel Box in Ambler.

Beyond The Jewel Box | Instagram | Facebook

9 W. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002

215-367-5452

Primitive Boutique - Ambler | Facebook

103 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

215-939-3190

Primitive Boutique - Ocean City

601 E. 9th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Jacque's Faux Florals | Facebook | Instagram

4007 W. Skippack Pike, Skippac, PA 19474

727-480-4443

Copper Partridge Uniquities | Facebook | Instagram

4015 W. Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

610-584-8800

Brothers Kershner Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

4119 W. Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

610-222-2739

Atlantic City turns into Tinseltown for the holidays

Tinseltown has taken over Atlantic City for the second time bringing the holiday spirit to the beachside town.

In only its second season, the Tinseltown experience earned Atlantic City a billing as one of the "top-25 Christmas towns in the USA" according Travel + Leisure.

Look for Christmas-themed pop-ups at all the casinos, live music every weekend, holiday shows, ugly-sweater contests and craft cocktails like "Don't Hog the Nog."

It's a great getaway destination for the season.

Atlantic City Tinseltown | Facebook | Instagram

Disney on Ice bringing brand new show to Wells Fargo Center

"Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" just in time for Christmas.

The show has more than 50 characters- from the familiar classics to brand new characters, including "Frozen II", "Raya", and even Asha from the new movie, "Wish".

You'll be immersed in the magic of Aladdin, hear a singalong from Mirabel and her family from "Encanto", and there's a special interactive moment with the characters from "Toy Story".

There are acrobatic acts that promise to wow both kids and adults.

Disney on Ice Presents Magic in the Stars | Tickets | Facebook | Instagram

December 24-January 1st

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Philadelphia Ballet Presents Holiday Favorite The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a beloved show, for both dancers and audiences alike.

"We're very excited to be able to bring it every season," says Angel Corella, Artistic Director for Philadelphia Ballet. "It's turned into the number one holiday tradition."

The Philadelphia Ballet will put on 31 shows this year at the Academy of Music.

"It's beautiful dancing, beautiful music and a great story," says Corella. "You can share it with the whole family."

And it's a great chance for children in the School of the Philadelphia Ballet to take the stage.

"This is a show for the kids," says Corella. "The whole first act is all kids from the school."

The Lisa and Audrey Bell Demi Soloist, Jacqueline Callahan, went to the Rock School, which was founded by the ballet in 1963.

"We went to see The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music," says Callahan. "My mom told me if I wanted to be in the show, I had to join the school."

Callahan first danced as an angel at age 8, then played the lead child, Marie.

"It holds so many memories for me," she says.

Now as a professional, Callahan dances a few different roles.

"I do marzipan principal. I do dew drop and coffee. And then I also do Marie's mom, the hostess in the party scene," she says.

The story is set on Christmas Eve and follows the adventures of Marie.

"She's gifted a nutcracker by her godfather," says Callahan. "And she falls asleep and has a dream where the Nutcracker basically comes to life and defeats the Mouse King."

"Then, the Nutcracker takes her to the land of candy, and then they visit the Sugar Plum Fairy. They see all these people from different worlds," says Corella.

And it's all tied together by the music of Tchaikovsky.

"Those pieces of music are iconic, but the dancing and the choreography - it's beautiful to watch," says Corella.

"The show is really magical, so I hope it continues to bring in kids to ballet," says Callahan.

The Philadelphia Ballet performs George Balanchine's The Nutcracker December 8-30 at the Academy of Music.

Philadelphia Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102