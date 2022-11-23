Families of fallen law enforcement attend Holiday Meals for Heroes

"This is the worst club to belong to, but it's made up of the finest people in the world," said Darby Twp. Deputy Chief Binns.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Families of fallen law enforcement gathered Wednesday for an annual breakfast in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County to honor the lives of their late loved ones.

It's become a bittersweet day that families have grown to look forward to over the years.

"This is the worst club to belong to, but it's made up of the finest people in the world," said Darby Township Deputy Chief James Binns.

Families attending the 15th annual Holiday Meals for Heroes breakfast have an unfortunate and uncommon bond.

"We remember not only police officers, but state troopers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware," Binns said.

Deputy Chief Binns is a co-organizer of the event at the Sunnybrook Gulf Club.

They hold a breakfast feast for families during Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas because, he said, families wanted the opportunity to lean on each other.

"It doesn't get easier for us," said Wayne Walker-Lipscomb.

Walker-Lipscomb's son, Moses Walker, was killed 10 years ago in the line of duty.

She said the strong support system following his death means everything.

"It just helps us to get through the loss and the grief, especially during this time of year. It's wonderful to know that people care," said Walker-Lipscomb.

Families left the breakfast with a Thanksgiving dinner as they do every year.