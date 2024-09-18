  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Public viewing to be held for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

Roman was shot during what began as a routine traffic stop in June

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 18, 2024 4:00PM
Public viewing to be held for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman
Wednesday begins the funeral services for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The public is invited to pay respects to fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jamie Roman.

Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week.

Ofc. Jaime Roman
Ofc. Jaime Roman

The public viewing for Roman will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Philadelphia.

Action News will be streaming Roman's services at 6abc.com or wherever you stream.

RELATED: Funeral details released for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

Roman's body will be moved to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A second viewing will be held at the Basilica, starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be reserved for just family, friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries. However, video from the service will be displayed on a Jumbo Tron stationed in front of the Basilica.

Officer shot after traffic stop

Officer Roman was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 on the 3500 block of F Street.

He was one of two officers who pulled over the suspect, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez.

When officers confronted Vazquez over a holster, police say he ran off, firing three times toward police. Roman was struck in the neck.

Police say he tried to carjack the driver of a minivan and then entered two homes, holding the second homeowner hostage.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and Vazquez was eventually taken into custody.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW