Roman was shot during what began as a routine traffic stop in June

Public viewing to be held for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The public is invited to pay respects to fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jamie Roman.

Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week.

Ofc. Jaime Roman

The public viewing for Roman will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Philadelphia.

Action News will be streaming Roman's services at 6abc.com or wherever you stream.

RELATED: Funeral details released for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

Roman's body will be moved to the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

A second viewing will be held at the Basilica, starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be reserved for just family, friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries. However, video from the service will be displayed on a Jumbo Tron stationed in front of the Basilica.

Officer shot after traffic stop

Officer Roman was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 on the 3500 block of F Street.

He was one of two officers who pulled over the suspect, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez.

When officers confronted Vazquez over a holster, police say he ran off, firing three times toward police. Roman was struck in the neck.

Police say he tried to carjack the driver of a minivan and then entered two homes, holding the second homeowner hostage.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and Vazquez was eventually taken into custody.