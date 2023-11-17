FYI Philly's winter in Philadelphia preview: Where to go, things to do for the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cocktail in a can is the taste of The Town, in Trenton and beyond

Canned cocktails are the taste of the town right now.

Trenton natives Bianca Rosa and Ashley Graham-Griffin take that to heart with their entry into the market.

The Town canned cocktail is a reference to their hometown, where they got the idea to craft a canned beverage.

Flavors such as Pineapple Orange Cranberry are gluten-free, and made with fresh fruit, seltzer, premium vodka, and monk fruit, in place of processed sugar -- that's it.

The co-owners travel near and far to feature The Town at events, with plans in the works for retail sales.

The Town Cocktail | Instagram

609-433-5597; 609-508-2992

Sunset Hill Brewing building a farm-to-glass brewery

Brothers Josh and Brett Firely bought an old dairy farm and turned it into Sunset Hill Brewing, a brewery.

The former dairy farm is now churning out more than 20 varieties of beer.

The brothers grew up going to the farm and were big fans of the chocolate milk; so they made a milk stout beer to pay homage.

They renovated the old barn and turned it into a modern brewery where guests can get a fresh pour from 12 taps or grab a 4-packs to share with friends.

They have an outdoor space with a heated tent or guests can sit above the pond and take in the sunset over the hill and appreciate the inspiration for the name of the brewery.

Sunset Hill Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

2782 Leidy Road, Gilbertsville, PA 19525

Destination Wine Maple Springs Vineyard has more than great vino

At Maple Springs Vineyard, the wine is just part of the experience.

Guests can explore the 80-acre property and enjoy sips in the treehouse overlooking the vineyard.

Marianne Lieberman and her wife bought the property in 1995.

They planted the first vines in 2008 and now have six varieties growing on the 80-acre property.

Maple Springs is a membership-based vineyard open for tastings through appointment only.

But membership has its privileges, including a treehouse for tastings, the chance to pick and crush grapes and previews of wine from the barrel.

The wine is found in more than 150 Philadelphia restaurants.

Marianne calls it her "second act". After 20 years in the corporate world, she decided to try her hand as a vintner in "retirement."

Her family has a long history in the beer business.

Her grandfather was the President of the North American Brewing Association.

However, Marianne has found her own calling via the wine business.

Maple Springs Vineyard | Facebook | Instagram

91 Nuss Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

JAMES is Rittenhouse Square's one-stop shop for home decor

Jimmy DeLaurentis opened JAMES as a one-stop shop for home decor.

JAMES is designed like a showroom where you can purchase luxury items to elevate your home.

DeLaurentis has a combination of experience in the industry of designing homes, interior design, and being a part of Ralph Lauren's creative team.

With 25 years of experience, he has developed a new passion for having a furniture line.

Each piece of furniture is named after Italian actresses from the 40s and 50s.

There is a pet sofa line for your furry friends and a luxury teddy bear line to add character to your space.

DeLaurentis' candle line consists of four scents that could be a signature piece to place on your coffee table.

JAMES also offers various accessories and gifts for your home.

JAMES| Instagram | Facebook

Chika Ramen Bar blends Blade Runner with nightlife and ramen

Lights. Camera. Ramen!

Chika Ramen Bar is bringing Blade Runner vibes to the nightlife scene in Center City.

The subterranean space takes guests under Sansom Street where you will find a dining room designed with the 1982 Harrison Ford cult classic in mind.

The menu is a collection of ramen dishes and small bites while the cocktails are named in honor of characters from the movie.

The space was created to be a late-night destination for food and drinks, with the kitchen open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and the bar open until 2 a.m.

While they hope late night is part of the draw, it is an anytime bar creatively designed to entertain and satisfy.

Chika Ramen Bar | Facebook | Instagram

1526 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19102

Kiddo is a veggie-forward restaurant with a focus on sustainability

With the opening of Kiddo, Chef-Owner Wyatt Piazza is living his dream.

He'd always wanted to own his own restaurant by the age of 25. He missed that goal by just 4 years.

His wife, Elizabeth, is Kiddo's designer and co-owner. She has a background in the restaurant industry, but her true passion is sustainability, and that passion shows up in everything at Kiddo.

There are the red oak floors that the couple insisted on because the vinyl flooring contractors recommend for such a high-traffic area is made from crude oil.

The main bread is sourdough because it can be mixed by hand to save electricity.

And when it comes to the cocktail program, the chef and the barkeep work hand-in-hand to reduce waste.

If the barkeep juices carrots, he'll give the pulp to the chef to create a sauce.

And if the chef makes a pepper dish, he'll give the barkeep the stems and guts to make a spicy tincture.

The restaurant is open for weekday dinner and weekend brunch.

Brunch dishes include an arctic char, which Chef Wyatt says a more sustainable choice than salmon.

The fish is house-cured with beets and served with what the chef describes as a yellow beet tartare and a whipped creme fraiche.

There's a creste di Gallo pasta dish, cooked in a brown butter emulsion with charred broccoli.

The pasta sits on a butternut squash puree, and it's finished with pickled shallots and cheese.

With the herb-crusted pumpkin wedge, Chef Wyatt uses a pumpkin variety called lil pump-ke-mon.

He guts the gourd and, rather than throwing out the innards, he ferments them, dehydrates it and grinds it into a powder to add what he calls an earthy funk to the crust.

The cocktail menu includes a double tap daiquiri made with two varieties of rum, lime zest and lots of baking spices.

There's a classic old-fashioned dubbed The Landline, and a black raspberry and mint shrub with house-made juice and gin.

If you stick around for dessert, there's a seasonal cookie plate that includes a gluten-free Linzer Cookie with black raspberry jam made from the pulp from the bar program.

Kiddo | Instagram

1138 Pine St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-398-3377

Meet the stars set to rock at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mialata, and Philly's own Lady Alma, won't be the only ones showing off their singing chops at this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Alicia Vitarelli gets the scoop in advance, with some of the stars joining the lineup this year.

Look for Omar Jose Cardona, finalist from "The Voice", as well as Tito Puente Jr., son of legendary Latin mambo icon Tito Puente.

The Sharpe Family Singers will perform the songs that made them stars on Broadway and social media.

The Village People revive their era, along with The Commodores, plus performances from the casts of "Mrs. Doubtfire", Cirque Dreams Holidaze, and so much more.

With so much talent ready to share the stage, Sam Champion and Carson Kressley say fun is in the forecast for sure.

6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade - Info and More

Thursday, Nov. 23

8:30 am - 12:00 noon

Watch live on 6abc or wherever you stream.

Philadelphia Orchestra Performs Live Score to Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Philadelphia Orchestra is presenting what it calls a live-to-picture concert, featuring a Tim Burton favorite, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"These presentations of live orchestra to film are so fantastic to watch," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "You hear the music, front and center."

He says it's a way to be totally immersed.

The performances will take place in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film, which features Jack Skellington, also known as the Pumpkin King.

"Jack Skellington ventures into Christmas Town from Halloween, and discovers the similarities and the differences between these holidays," says Rothman. "And it's just a fantastic orchestral score all the way through."

The performances are part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Family Discovery Series.

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert November 24-26 at Verizon Hall.

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas | Tickets

Verizon Hall (Inside the Kimmel Center)

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102