Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays hosted by Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays with the official kickoff to the season as 6abc and the City of Philadelphia light the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree sponsored by NRG.

The 55-foot concolor fir will be the center of attention, but there is plenty more to celebrate.

Enjoy professional caroling from Grammy-nominated star Jordin Sparks, performing live along with Zeek Burse and Felicia Punzo.

City Hall has transformed into a holiday central.

We take a tour of all the holiday shopping and attractions that have turned Dilworth Park and Love Park into an annual destination for many come the holiday season.

Check out light shows around town as we round up some of the city's top attractions for holiday lights, including the Philadelphia Zoo, TinselTown, Macy's and Franklin Square.

Featured on the show:

Christmas Village at Love Park | Facebook | Instagram

Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park | Facebook | Instagram

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Electrical Spectacle at Franklin Square

200 North 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Luminature at Philadelphia Zoo

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Macy's Light Show and Wanamaker Organ

Macy's | | Facebook

1300 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

TinselTown at FDR Park | Facebook | Instagram

1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Rothman Orthopaedics Rink at Dilworth Park | Facebook

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102