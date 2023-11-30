Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays hosted by Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays with the official kickoff to the season as 6abc and the City of Philadelphia light the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree sponsored by NRG.
The 55-foot concolor fir will be the center of attention, but there is plenty more to celebrate.
Enjoy professional caroling from Grammy-nominated star Jordin Sparks, performing live along with Zeek Burse and Felicia Punzo.
City Hall has transformed into a holiday central.
We take a tour of all the holiday shopping and attractions that have turned Dilworth Park and Love Park into an annual destination for many come the holiday season.
Check out light shows around town as we round up some of the city's top attractions for holiday lights, including the Philadelphia Zoo, TinselTown, Macy's and Franklin Square.
Featured on the show:
Christmas Village at Love Park | Facebook | Instagram
Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park | Facebook | Instagram
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Electrical Spectacle at Franklin Square
200 North 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Luminature at Philadelphia Zoo
3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Macy's Light Show and Wanamaker Organ
1300 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
TinselTown at FDR Park | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Rothman Orthopaedics Rink at Dilworth Park | Facebook
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102