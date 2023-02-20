WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
suspicious object

Bomb squad removes suspicious device in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 3:43AM
Bomb squad removes suspicious device in Holmesburg
EMBED <>More Videos

The device was discovered on Frankford Avenue near Blakiston Street, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department's bomb squad unit removed a device that looked like a pipe bomb from a street in the city's Holmesburg section.

The suspicious device was discovered on Frankford Avenue near Blakiston Street.

According to police, a passerby spotted the PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it.

The bomb squad shut down the road and carefully took that device back to their headquarters for further investigation..

No injuries were reported.

Further details on the investigation have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW