Man fatally shot after forcing his way into a home in Collegeville, officials say

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred inside a Collegeville home Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the unit block of East 3rd Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that Robert F. Pollock, 55, of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania forced his way into a home and was shot by one of the home's occupants.

An autopsy determined that Pollock's cause of death was "multiple gunshots wounds."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Collegeville Borough Police Department at 610-489-0192 or Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
