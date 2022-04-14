home invasion

Police: Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Philadelphia

Police released a video of the shooter, taken at a store a day before the incident.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for suspects wanted in a violent home invasion caught on surveillance video.

The terrifying ordeal happened Monday inside a home on the 500 block of East Clarkson Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police say a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were inside when they heard a commotion at the back door.

When the victims attempted to run upstairs, two unknown males came into the basement and fired one shot, striking the woman in the head as she tried to run upstairs.

She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The man inside the home was not injured, officials say.

The suspects were said to have fled the scene in different directions.

Police later released a video of one of the alleged shooters who was caught on store surveillance video a day before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
olney (philadelphia)home invasioninvestigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Home invasion robbery in Old City under investigation
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Police search for suspect wanted in West Chester home invasion
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 8 injured following series of Philly shootings today
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms This Evening, Cooler Tomorrow
NJ to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
Man arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in KOP faces new charges
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Show More
Hersheypark is the ultimate spring break getaway
Board passes 4th year of Pa. universities' tuition freeze
Victim identified in deadly Somerton crash where car split in half
Rick's Road Trip: Lancaster County is full of food, fun and culture
Philly airport to reopen economy parking lot | What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News